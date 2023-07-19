Corpus Christi ISD releases school supply list, official school calendar

School starts on August 9!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD students will be heading back to school on August 9.

The district recently released their official school calendar for the upcoming school year and the supply list for students.

The calendar shows there will be 83 days in the first semester and 91 in the second semester. Enrollment is still ongoing.

Clear backpacks will be required for the school year. No other bags will be allowed.

"Students will be able to carry in their backpacks a pouch no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches to hold personal items, such as cell phones, money and hygiene products," according to a flyer from the district. Mesh bags will not be allowed.

For any other information on the upcoming school year, visit the district's website here.

