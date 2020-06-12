Ingleside ISD stopping remote learning come January 2021

The district is requiring all students to attend in-person learning at the start of the second semester on January 11.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a news letter sent out to parents, the Ingleside ISD superintendent informed parents that going to school virtually will not be an option for students in 2021.

District leaders did say that there is an option for a medical exemption. However, if that appeal is not approved, the student will be asked to withdraw from the school.

According to the district, remote learning may be temporarily reinstated in the event of the following situations:

Only for students who are sick or quarantining. Remote instruction may be provided to students who are self-isolating or staying at home because of a positive COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 diagnosis, COVID-19 symptoms, or close contact with a positive COVID-19.

On a case by case basis for certain medically exempted students, special education students, and students with Section 504 accommodations.

Certain group, grade level, campus or district closures due to resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases of district students and/or staff.

