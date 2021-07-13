Premont ISD will provide school supplies for all students for the fifth straight year

The federal government sends the district around $400,000 yearly in Title 1 funding because 94-percent of students are from low income families.

PREMONT, Texas — For the fifth straight year, the Premont Independent School District will have all the school supplies students need waiting on them at school for that first day of classes.

The school district has a little over 700 students and sets aside about $50,000 each year to pay for all of those student’s school books and supplies. The federal government sends the district around $400,000 yearly in Title 1 funding because 94-percent of students are from low income families.

"I have a bunch of single parent families that struggle with outfitting their children and with school supplies," Superintendent Steve VanMatre with Premont ISD said.

"Now, there’s very little I can do with purchasing clothing but I can supply the school supplies and that’s what we’ve done.”

The superintendent also tells 3News that the district is receiving another $3 million from the federal government as part of the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund.

Those dollars can be used for a wide range of needs due to the coronavirus pandemic. That includes re-opening schools safely and maintaining their safe operation as well as addressing student’s mental health.

