CVS expanding vaccine efforts, Jim Wells County now added to list of vaccination sites

Next week more CVS Pharmacies will receive vaccines and one of those locations is in Jim Wells county and the City of Alice.

Those CVS Pharmacies in the Lone Star State would be vaccinating people as early as Sunday. One of the new CVS vaccination sites is in Jim Wells County and the City of Alice.

Other locations from around the Coastal Bend include Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Robstown, Aransas Pass and Kingsville.

