Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive in dire need of donations

All blood donations are accepted at Saturday, June 24th's event at Cavender's Boot City.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Head out to the Coastal Bend Blood Center's HUGE Summer Blood Drive on Saturday, June 24th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.at Cavender’s Boot City and we are extending an invitation to the Coastal Bend Community to come out and save lives with us this June. Unfortunately our community witnesses more traumas over holidays like Independence Day so making sure our shelves are stocked in case of traumas is crucial.

Donors will be entered to win an $500 H-E-B Gift Card $300 Amazon Gift Card Pit Boss Pellet Grill Four Field Level Astros Baseball Tickets (Game of Choice) a Roomba $100 Valero Gas Card JBL Speaker & so much more. On top of all the fun prizes blood donors will receive a “Rock & Roll” T-Shirt Blue Bell Ice Cream Voucher & a Texas State Aquarium Coupon.

