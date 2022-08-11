Area non-profit gives turkeys to single moms, their families

Dave Cotham is executive director of Majesty Outdoors. He said that the program centers around helping others.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the holidays coming up there tends to be a lot of joy and excitement about the idea of a delicious turkey dinner.

But if you are a parent having to do it alone, paired with the rising costs on just about everything out there, that can makes things a little more tough.

That's why one local non-profit is stepping up to provide turkeys to single mothers and their families this season.

"$29, $40, $30... it's expensive," said Crystal Casas, a hard working mother of two boys ages seven and 10.

She says a turkey can be a big expense for a holiday meal but she's one of 200 women who will be getting a free turkey from a group determined to help single moms and their children.

"I never had this kind of program for myself. And I'm barely learning that more programs can get more single parents in," she said.

Majesty Outdoors, a local non profit, is starting a group on the west side of town to help. Their programs, TideChangers, is a weekly mentorship program for fatherless youth. Another program called Estrellas, is a life-coaching and enrichment program for single moms, which will be open by next year at the Helping Hand Educational and Recreation Center.

Dave Cotham is executive director of Majesty Outdoors. He said that the program centers around helping others.

"We want to bring hope to these single moms and let them know that there is hope beyond where they're at. They can get through this and the kids as well," he said.

In one west side neighborhood, Majesty Outdoors was able to identify almost 700 homes led by single women. Cotham said it's a problem that seems to be growing.

"There were 677 households in this specific area that we mailed to. Then multiply that by however many kids there are... It's an epidemic," he said.

Casas said that with rising inflation, any type of assistance would be appreciated.

"It's hard for me now because I'm struggling with the money, and buying the stuff for it. The turkey would help," he said.

The giveaway takes place Saturday, November 19 between 11 and 2 p.m., at the center on Highland. To register for one of the 200 turkeys, click here.

