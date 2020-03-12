Assistant principal at Veterans Memorial High School dies after battle with COVID-19

Rolando Gonzalez, an assistant principal at the high school, had been in the ICU battling COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Corpus Christi Independent School District confirmed Thursday that a Veterans Memorial High School faculty member has died.

Rolando Gonzalez, an assistant principal at the high school, had been in the ICU at the hospital for a couple of weeks battling COVID-19. Officials confirmed to 3News Thursday that he died in the hospital.

A faculty meeting was called Thursday afternoon at Veterans Memorial High School to let Gonzalez's coworkers know of his passing.

