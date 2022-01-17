Mobile home destroyed by brush fire near Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry conditions and high winds escalated a grass fire outside of Sinton this Monday. The flames ended up damaging several structures, and destroying a mobile home.
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says the call came in as a brush fire but it had spread to nearby structures by the time first responders arrived.
These images capture how thoroughly the area was ravaged.
Remnants of a home in wake of fires
Sheriff Rivera warns residents to be mindful of burning trash. It was one of these controlled burns getting out of hand that kept Taft and Odem's volunteer fire departments busy all day.
