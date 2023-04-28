Buc Days parade will have special viewing section for those with disabilities

The Corpus Christi RTA will have a section at Leopard and Staples which will be accessible for anyone with disabilities. A wristband will be required.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days Parade is coming up on Saturday, May 6, and the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will have a section just for attendees with disabilities.

The all-accessible area will be near the Staples Street Center, near Staples and Leopard Streets, across from City Hall. Special wristbands will be required to be in the section. Attendees can fill out a form here or call CCRTA Customer Service at 361-883-2287 to reserve up to 6 wristbands per family.

The deadline to pick up wristbands will be 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

“Accessibility is core to the CCRTA’s mission and vision. Our Board of Directors and leadership want to ensure that our communities with disabilities have a safe location to have fun and enjoy the Buc Days Parade,” said Miguel E. Rendón, CCRTA’s Acting Chief Executive Officer.

The CCRTA reminds customers that streets near the Staples Street Center & Station will close at 3 p.m. May 6 for the parade. Customers who are eligible for the B-Line Paratransit service can request a trip to the parade up to three days in advance, but there is expected to be lengthy wait times.

The CCRTA will also offer shuttle services during Buc Days. Click here for more information.

