Candlelight vigil held for victim of Sunday morning shooting on Weber

Friends and family gathered Sunday night in front of the American Bank Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends and family members gathered to remember the victim of a shooting on Weber road that happened early Sunday morning.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim, but dozens of people gathered Sunday night to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor.

The vigil was held along the Barge Dock in front of the American Bank Center.

Police are still investigating the shooting. If you have any information call police or crime stoppers.

