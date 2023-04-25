CCISD sees final renderings for Hamlin Middle School's new campus

Gignac Architects, who is in charge of laying out the renderings for the design, said that Hamlin is one of the last middle schools with an exterior wing concept.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The excitement is real at Hamlin Middle School after renderings of their new campus were revealed at the Corpus Christi Independent School District Board meeting Monday night.

As part of Bond 2022, two state-of-the-art middle schools will be joining the district. One being South East Middle School, which will go near Oso Park Way.

While Hamlin Middle School isn't new -- the campus will be!

"We are excited and the kids deserve it," said Hamlin Middle School Principal Bridget Lamoureux.

Hamlin has been in Corpus Christi since the 50's -- and now students and staff alike can look forward to the new campus that will be built and ready for the 2025-26 school year.

"It's the first time we will have a new building, our capacity will be 750 students. Finally state-of the-art facilities, equipment, our students will have two gyms for the first time," she said.

Gignac Architects, who is in charge of laying out the renderings for the design, said that Hamlin is one of the last middle schools with an exterior wing concept.

"It was really popular during the 50's and the 60's in the area," said architect Nick Gignac.

Gignac told 3NEWS that one of the perks of the project is that the school's location is staying put.

"It's going to be a big upgrade for CCISD to be able to put a new state-of-the-art facility in the same site in the center of town and serve the same community the old facility served," he said.

Both school projects are still in the initial design phase. Lamoureux told 3NEWS that the project is starting to become more real.

"You know we are already talking to our teaches about boxing up some things and getting ready for the move," she said. "Bringing in some temporary portables, it's exciting because they see it coming to fruition."

As far as demolition goes, Gignac said that Hamlin students won't be displaced.

"We are going to be selectively demolishing parts of Hamlin campus and developing plan with CCISD to keep kids in school on the same campus as we safely transition from the old building into the new building," he said.

