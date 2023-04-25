Corpus Christi leaders get first look at plans to restore parks near Harbor Bridge

The Harbor Bridge Parks Mitigation area project is one way the city hopes to promote economic development and revitalization in the northside community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is moving a step forward in getting a first look at some of the proposed changes for three existing city parks.

There are also plans to develop an area that includes the site of what was once Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

It's all part of an effort to ease the impact of construction the new Harbor Bridge has had on some of the city's oldest communities.

The plan begins with the addition of Washington Coles Park, which would serve as an entryway to the walking and biking trail that will span the length of the new bridge.

It would also include the city's second owned amphitheater and a food truck court. It could attract some of the activities that currently utilize Cole Park or other outdoor spaces and bring them to this area as well, like annual walks and 5K runs.

Through a series of crosswalks, the park would then be connected to T.C. Ayers Park. Not only would it include a memorial to the park's namesake, but also a stage area and a large green event lamp with overhead lighting.

From there, it's an easy walk to Dr. H.J. Williams Park where playgrounds and exercise stations will be built along with the new restrooms. There will also be a resurfaced basketball court and a new trellis added.

Last but not least, Ben Garza Park has also been targeted for improvements in the project. It will include new landscaping, playgrounds and renovations to nearby baseball fields.

The cost for the entire project will reach around $14.3 million.

The city has already identified nearly $6 million in money previously set aside for this purpose.

