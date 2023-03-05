Corpus Christi couple puts Mexico travel plans on pause after rise in crime

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos told 3NEWS he is asking for residents to use extreme caution when traveling.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reports of intensified violence in Mexico Border towns has some local Coastal Bend residents putting a pause on their travel plans.

One Corpus Christi couple told 3NEWS that they were 2 hours into their drive to Matamoros when their relatives told them to turn around.

"We were really excited, but on the way over there my cousin called me and told me we couldn't go because there was a lot of shootings," said Maria, who wanted to remain anonymous. "Thinking, when is it going to calm down? They took one of my cousin's trucks, another one they made him drive miles at gunpoint, and another one they took money. May God help us because all of this is hard."

The US government has warned people not to travel to 13 states in Mexico after several crimes and kidnappings.

On Tuesday, feuding Mexican cartels blocked roadways in Matamoros.

Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos told 3NEWS he is asking for residents to use extreme caution when traveling to the border.

"But it is a real concern right now, its crowded on the border, and although the gang activity, the narrative is overblown for political purposes," he said. "The simple fact of the matter is, it exists. The gang environment exists and they are trying to take advantage of folks when they cross over, which makes it more dangerous."

The violence taking place as Tittle 42 is set to expire next week and the Biden Administration is sending 1,500 troops to the U.S. Mexico Border.

Maria said she is choosing to wait on her next visit until the activity calms down.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!