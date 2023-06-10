Corpus Christi photographer gives tips on protecting your camera lenses during annular eclipse

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi physics professor Galina Reid said there's a reason why the Coastal Bend is considered an ideal place to view the eclipse.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The clock is ticking for the annular solar eclipse, which is predicted to be one of the most exciting astronomical events of the year.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi physics professor Galina Reid said there's a reason why the Coastal Bend is considered an ideal place to view the eclipse.

"An eclipse is when moon completely blocks the sun, that is called a solar eclipse. This is the VIP section, and it hits exactly Texas and as earth rotates eastward, the shadow goes across the continent and there we go from Texas all the way to Oregon," she said.

Residents wont have the typical lights and camera flashes for this VIP section. Many will want to capture the moment with a smart phone or their professional camera, but there's an important step local photographer Brenda Miles said will help protect their lenses.

"All you need is a solar filter, that protects the camera, and the lens, so whichever lens you are going to use, you need to be sure to have a solar filter for it," she said.

But the number one item that should be on everyone's check list is protective eye ware.

"Making sure you have a special pair of eclipse glasses. very important during the eclipse," she said.

With the annular solar eclipse coming up, Miles said now is the time to get your lenses checked.

