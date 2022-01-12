Corpus Christi residents remember their loved ones with Tree of Angels Ceremony

Family members helped decorate three Christmas trees with ornaments -- each one representing a life lost to a homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of family members of victims of homicide showed up to honor their loved ones at the Nueces County Courthouse as part of the 25th annual Tree of Angels Ceremony.

The Tree of Angels Ceremony was hosted by the Nueces County DA's Office. Family members helped decorate three Christmas trees with ornaments -- each one representing a life lost to a homicide.

"I spoke with one lady who's been here 19 years, and her daughter, she comes here so she can remember her daughter," said Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.