Duval fire burns over 2,600 acres; Falfurrias fire contained with no injuries

Fire crews worked ceaselessly over the last two days to contain multiple destructive fires. 6 homes were lost, but no one was injured.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters in two nearby counties have battled wildfires for the last few days. Crews in Duval county worked to contain a fire that burned over 2,600 acres along County Road 310 off Highway 16 on Saturday.

At one point the fire threatened a home in the area, and the family inside was forced to evacuated. Fortunately the path of the blaze changed direction, and the home was not damage.

Response crews from San Diego, Sandia, Kleberg, and Nueces counties as well as the Texas Forest Service joined in fighting the flames.

Other crews from as far away as Annaville and the Wyatt Ranches sent supplies and aid.

Meanwhile, crews in Brooks county were able to fully contain the destructive fire that sparked Friday near Falfurrias. 6 homes were destroyed in the blaze, but thanks to evacuation measures, no injuries were reported.

You can find a map of the affected area below:

According to reports, the fire burned nearly 300 acres. Firefighters will remain in that area for the next several days to patrol and watch for hot spots that could flare up.

Those in the Brooks County community who need to report damage to their property may do so at damage.tdem.texas.gov.

