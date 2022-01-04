Infamous ex-judge seeks acquittal for trespassing charges

Former 148th District Court Judge Guy Williams is currently seeking acquittal for charges of trespassing and alleged 'terroristic threats'.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former judge Guy Williams, who has had several run-ins with law enforcement, is seeking acquittal for charges of trespassing and terroristic threats against an elected official.

Williams was charged after being arrested at the Nueces County Courthouse on May 18th, 2020. He claims that he was invited into the courthouse elevators, and arrested there.

Meanwhile, according to the arrest report, Williams had sent several emails to County Judge Barbara Canales claiming that he should be afforded access to the courtrooms without passing through security clearance first.

According to the report, he claimed that, "your office will have two (2) choices, let me pass or arrest me."

This charge is considered a 3rd degree Felony, while the trespassing charges are a Class B misdemeanor.

This is not Williams' first brush with law enforcement. In 2019, Williams was convicted for charges of public intoxication. Although he was also charged with resisting arrest, this charge was dropped.

In 2017 Williams was linked with a road-rage incident that ended in a case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Williams was found not guilty on one charge, and the other was dropped on account of a mistrial.

At this time Williams is planning to represent himself in the current acquittal case. He claims that the charge of making a terroristic threat is "bogus".

