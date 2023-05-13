Glow on! Mother son event takes place in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Portland transformed their community center into a neon playground for their 'Glow on! Mother Son' Party to kick off Mother's Day weekend.
Those who attended were able to enjoy great food and an all you can eat candy bar while dancing to a live DJ.
Fred Rocha, the youth service coordinator for the city of Portland told 3NEWS the event is designed to strengthen the bond between sons and their mothers and mother-figures.
"It gives moms and their sons a little time together to come and have a good time dance and maybe do some karaoke and play some games and spend some quality time just before Mother's Day." Rocha said.
Blacklights, neon décor and a large video wall added excitement to the large inflatable maze and gel blaster competition.
Over two hundred people attended the fun event.
