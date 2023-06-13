Gollihar Road street construction project ends after five years

That work included a milling-and-overlay process and is just a small part of a $10 million project.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is one step closer to finishing a project that is five years in the making.



Earlier Tuesday, crews completed construction on Gollihar Road between Greenwood Drive and the Crosstown Expressway.



That work included a milling-and-overlay process and is just a small part of a $10 million project. That project was part of a 2018 bond.



Some other renovations to the area include new sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps and gas/utility improvements.

The project is expected to be complete in February 2025.

