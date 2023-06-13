Gollihar Road street construction project ends after five years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi is one step closer to finishing a project that is five years in the making.
Earlier Tuesday, crews completed construction on Gollihar Road between Greenwood Drive and the Crosstown Expressway.
That work included a milling-and-overlay process and is just a small part of a $10 million project. That project was part of a 2018 bond.
Some other renovations to the area include new sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps and gas/utility improvements.
The project is expected to be complete in February 2025.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sinton survives key ejections, controversy to advance to state
- Lady 'Cats win first state softball title
- Former London ISD teacher who had improper relationship with student rearrested
- Man who allegedly shot, killed woman in Central Texas arrested in Ingleside
- 'Walking the stage' has special meaning for Veterans Memorial High School student
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.