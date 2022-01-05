Local Health and Human Services office expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon

The Flynn Parkway location had been closed since Monday, a representative said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local Texas Health and Human Services office is expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon after being closed since Monday, a representative told 3News.

The office on Flynn Pkwy. had to shut down Monday, Jan. 3 due to HVAC issues in the building, the representative said.

The office is expected to reopen Wednesday around 1 p.m. Customers can also call 211 or visit another location if they need services.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.