Horace Caldwell Pier concession stand to get $600K makeover

Nueces County is set to start the remodel so that a new vendor can be brought in and, hopefully, begin to make the county money once again.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Horace Caldwell Pier is set to receive renovations to its dilapidated restaurant and bait stand.

The plan is for a new vendor to come in and revitalize the space that has been vacant since March, leaving Nueces County without a concession stand on the pier.

The county also hasn't had a way to charge people the usual fees to use the structure. However, some will have the equipment to charge fees once again, and they're going to remodel the restaurant and bait stand.

"Our budget is $625,000 and so we've got to try and fit inside that budget," said Nueces County Coastal Parks Director Scott Cross.

Cross said he hopes someone can come into the space and start cooking delicious food for the community. After all, they believe that after the renovation is finished, the pier will be a great location for someone to set up shop.

"All of this is going to get changed," Cross said. "This is now going to be moved to the other side of the building. Why they decided to put the kitchen on the Best side where the view is I have no idea."

President and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce Brett Stawar said the pier is still a big draw as there are always people either fishing or simply enjoying the view.

"Horace Caldwell Pier is definitely an anchor for all of the visitors here in Port Aransas. At one time during their trip, they are going to go by there, whether on golf cart, on foot or by car," Stawar said.

The renovations at the restaurant and bait stand should start sometime later in the summer and be completed in the fall.

