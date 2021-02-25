Island Report: 25 years of helping local artists in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the 1990s, a group of Port Aransas artists decided they needed a place to show and sell their work. 25 years later, the Port Aransas Art Center is going strong.
From seascapes to local history, since 1996, the Port Aransas Art Center has provided artists with a Port Aransas connection a showcase.
The new facility opened two weeks before Hurricane Harvey and miraculously had only $150 worth of damage and has stayed open through the coronavirus.
Mark your calendar for the first Friday of each month starting by this summer. The Island Art Center will be ready to party arty.
