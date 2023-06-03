Kentucky based gun awareness group hopes to expand reach to Corpus Christi area

Kamal Wells is the founder of Men Against Gun Violence. The organization's mission is to educate individuals about proper gun safety.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An organization called Men Against Gun Violence are hoping to grow their reach in the Corpus Christi area.

The organization originated in Kentucky, and now, has found membership with Robert Silva, the father of 11-year-old Amethyst Silva who was shot and killed on New Years by celebratory gunfire.

Robert told 3NEWS that dealing with his daughter's death still leaves fresh feelings on his heart.

"Its a day by day battle, for me its like it happened yesterday," he said.

Kamal Wells is the founder of Men Against Gun Violence. He said that after hearing Robert's tragic story of loss, he knew there was a need for advocacy in the Coastal Bend.

Wells told 3NEWS that he is spearheading a local chapter to help bring that awareness to the community.

"Enough is enough. It's time for the men of the community to start stepping out, standing up to protect our kids and neighborhoods, protect our elderly and try to make a difference in the community. Rather than sitting back and letting things unfold the way they are unfolding," he said.

Wells said the group is not against guns -- only reckless handling. He added that proper gun education is what his chapter aims to accomplish in the community.

"The first thing you see on the shield is the family unit, then you have street violence, then police violence, then we have unity," he said.

On top of education, Wells encourages residents to join him and Robert as they try to make a positive change in the community.

"This isn't a black, white, brown issue. This is a human issue," he said.

