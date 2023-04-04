x
Kingsville ISD passes motion to move toward a 4-day school week

The motion passed 5-2 on Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Independent School District voted for a four-day school week in a 5-2 motion Tuesday. 

The meeting to vote on the decision was held at the Kingsville Public School Administration Office at 5:30 p.m. 

Leading up to that vote, Kingsville Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez received input from teachers, students and community members about the proposed 3 options.

The first two are more traditional style of school days, while the third would essentially give students Friday's off.

This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.  

   

