Kleberg County Jail passes inspection, receives new upgrades

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said the jail is currently operating at 100 percent capacity when it comes to employees.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jailers and sheriff's deputies in Kleberg County have passed their state jail inspection.

Inspectors toured the county jail this week, checking on maintenance and staffing issues.

The jail is also undergoing some upgrades that should save tax-payer dollars, including new software to keep track of cash going in and out.

"We're not having to have five, six, seven people monitor or looking at all of the cash transactions, and money transactions that come into the facility," he said.

Kirkpatrick said that the new software will go online in the coming weeks.

