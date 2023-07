The crash took place on the 7400 block of Hwy 361 near the Mayan Princess.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have confirmed to 3NEWS that at least one person has died as a result of a car crash on the 7400 block of Hwy 361 near the Mayan Princess.

The roadway is currently shut down and traffic is being diverted until further notice, said a social media post from CCPD.

This is a developing story, follow 3NEWS as more information becomes available.