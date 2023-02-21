Mental health care in Coastal Bend schools made more accessible through new outreach program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The problem of access to affordable mental health care in Coastal Bend schools is the reason behind an outreach program at Driscoll Children's Hospital.
The hospital partnering with the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and CCISD will place mental health professionals in multiple local schools and different grades to provide the needed service.
Driscoll Children's Hospital COO Mary Peterson said there has been an alarming increase in children coming to the hospital, because of behavioral problems.
"It's an upward curve, before they reach and their families reach a crisis point," she said.
The program will place six licensed mental health professionals directly into the schools to address the mental health needs of students.
All will be hospital personnel.
The Coastal Bend Community Foundation initiated an $800,000 grant for the three-year mental health pilot program agreement, which was signed Tuesday.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- CC artists' Sh-Sh-Sh-Sh song can't be silenced as viral hit gets national attention
- South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts for alleged improper relationship with student
- Desalination plant coming to Alice in 2024
- Here's a timeline of recent water-main breaks
- Flour Bluff ISD now also offers dinner to its community, students
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.