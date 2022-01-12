36th annual Corpus Christi MLK Commemorative March back in-person this year

The theme of the celebration is “Challenging Our Liberties: Stand Up, Stand Together!”

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is preparing to host festivities to celebrate the life, lessons and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the 36th year. The theme of the celebration is “Challenging Our Liberties: Stand Up, Stand Together!”

The first event of the celebration is a virtual social justice forum with featured speaker Vincent Warren, the Executive Director of the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR).

Under Warren’s leadership, CCR is a national leader in its legal work on a wide range of civil and human rights issues. Local civil rights attorney Matt Manning of Webb, Cason & Manning, P.C. will help moderate this important discussion.

This event will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. People who want to attend this virtual forum are required to register and can do so at this link.

On Sunday, January 16, 2022, an Interfaith Prayer Service will start at 6 p.m. at Brooks Worship Center, located at 2101 N. Port Avenue. Various faith leaders from across the Coastal Bend are scheduled to participate.

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 17, 2022, there will be partnering programs from the Chapter and YWCA Corpus Christi in the Central Jury Room of the Nueces County Courthouse. Starting at 11 a.m., YWCA will host its annual Racial Justice Forum that is open for the public to attend.

At the conclusion of that event, the 36th Annual MLK Commemorative March will begin at 12 p.m. at the same location with a brief program. The march will then proceed to the Church of the Good Shepherd, where another program featuring various community leaders will be held.

People can find more details on these events, including registration links, by following the chapter’s Facebook page.

