New Harbor Bridge's main span sees progress since work resumed last week

Builder Flatiron-Dragados installed the bridge's delta frame Wednesday, which adds to the structure's future stability.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews working on the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project reached a milestone since resuming construction Dec. 15.

It's easy to miss if you don't know what to look for, but under the center of the bridge's main span and supported by a blue framing structure is what is known as a delta frame.

Design flaws in the delta frames, which serve as support frames for the bridge's main span, were one of five issues that prompted the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to halt all work on the bridge July 15.

Today marks a significant milestone on the HBP as North Pylon crews completed installing the first Cable Stayed Bridge... Posted by Harbor Bridge Project on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

On Tuesday, crews lifted the delta frame into place, and, on Wednesday, the installation was completed.

"It's very big news for the project," said TxDOT Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey. "We're back on track. The project is moving forward."

Dailey said the bridge's continued progress shows Flatiron-Dragados' commitment to stick to the bridge's completion schedule. The bridge now is scheduled to be finished in 2025.

"The demolition of the old bridge will take about a year after that," he said.

Crews hope to install the back delta frame structure by next week.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.