Nueces County woman charged with murder for shooting on 17th Street Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 31-year-old Mercedee Nicole Molina is behind bars this evening after police arrested and charged her with murder after being called for a shooting on 17th street Friday around 8:00 p.m.
When police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Medics quickly transported him to a local hospital for life threatening injuries. He died shortly after.
After speaking with witnesses detectives were able to get information on a suspect.
They found Molina in the city's southside.
She was taken into custody without incident and remains in the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond.
