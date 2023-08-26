Nueces County woman charged with murder for shooting on 17th Street Friday

Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Mercedee Nicole Molina

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 31-year-old Mercedee Nicole Molina is behind bars this evening after police arrested and charged her with murder after being called for a shooting on 17th street Friday around 8:00 p.m.

When police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medics quickly transported him to a local hospital for life threatening injuries. He died shortly after.

After speaking with witnesses detectives were able to get information on a suspect.

They found Molina in the city's southside.

She was taken into custody without incident and remains in the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond.