Orange Grove man attacked by pit bulls released from the hospital

David Robinson said he doesn't know how he'll be able to pay his medical bills from the incident, but is glad to be alive, nonetheless.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Orange Grove man attacked by two pit bulls Friday was released from the hospital Monday morning and is at home recovering.

David Robinson said he is unsure as to how he will pay for his hospital bill, since he doesn’t have health insurance, but said he is just grateful to be alive.

The two dogs attacked Robinson while he and his wife were trying to get a bounce house for his son's birthday in Orange Grove.



Robinson said the dogs attacked tried to go after his wife and son when he stepped in, leaving him with multiple injuries.

"I was trying to fight them off of me,” he said. “They (dragged) me through the caliche into the grass and I was still fighting them and one got me in the neck and the other one was trying to get me in my arm and he was ripping my arm open."



Robinson was brought to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital - Shoreline via air ambulance following the attack.

The family has established an online fundraiser to help with medical expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.

