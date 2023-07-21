Here are all the back-to-school events offering free services for students in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer break is coming to an end and kids will soon fill the halls of Coastal Bend schools.
There are several organizations that are holding back-to-school events that will feature free services to those in need.
Big Brother, Big Sisters Back-to-School Event -- Friday, July 21
Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Driscoll Health Plan are teaming up to giveaway backpacks and offer free haircuts for kids heading back to school.
500 backpacks will be available for kids. The event will be at 4525 Ayers St. on Friday, July 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Happy Health Back-to-School Fair -- Saturday, July 29
The LEAD First Foundation, along with Driscoll Children's Hospital, is holding their annual back-to-school health fair at Miller High School from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
This event will feature:
- Back-to-school items including backpacks, supplies and show vouchers
- Information about health services available
- Food, milk and produce provided by the Coastal Bend Food Bank
- Free health screenings
- Sports physicals
- Hearing and vision tests
- Diabetes tests and education
- Blood pressure checks
- Glucose testing
Parents should bring their child's immunization records, proof of health insurance and a valid ID.
Operation Safe Return -- Saturday, August 5
The Corpus Christi Police Department's annual Operation Safe Return health and safety fair is back in its in-person format this year after COVID-19 forced it to be modified over the last few years.
The free event will be held at the American Bank Center on Aug. 5. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature health screenings, school safety information, music, giveaways, school supplies and demonstrations from CCPD's SWAT, as well as its motorcycle and bicycle units, and other officers will be available for meet-and-greets throughout the morning and afternoon.
Parents and students will be able to receive these items free of charge:
- School supplies
- Dental education
- Hair cut vouchers
- Sports physicals
- Immunizations
As we learn about more events, we will add them to this list.
