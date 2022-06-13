HALO-flight responds after person is hit by car in Sinton

SINTON, Texas — A portion of East Sinton St. is currently closed in Sinton after a person was hit by a car.
HALO-flight responded to the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital, officials with the Sinton Police Department said. There is no word on the condition of the person hit.
The accident happened Monday morning at the corner of E. Sinton St. and Vineyard Ave. The road is blocked from the 200 block of E. Sinton St. to the 500 block of E. Sinton St.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as they are received.
