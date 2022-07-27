Pest control experts share ways residents can seal their homes from insects trying to escape the heat

Kent Nielsen is the owner of Pest Patrol and said that one of the places roaches and other insects like to enter homes is through plumbing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One side effect of our lingering drought conditions are the increased presence of insects.

Under the brutal South Texas sun our continuing drought also has other insects scampering around to try and survive. Unfortunately, their destination is often times inside the homes of many Coastal Bend residents.

Kent Nielsen is the owner of Pest Patrol. 3NEWS wanted to get some tips from him on what homeowners could do to keep the insects outside. Nielson has been in the bug killing business for 35 years.

"You don't want open containers out and left out food, this is an absolute attraction," Nielson said. "Morning breakfast, get it cleaned up, get it moved if you leave that out you were just asking for ants to come into the house. They can detect that from outside and be in your house lickety-split."

Nielsen also said that one of the places roaches and other insects like to enter homes is through plumbing.

"You're plumbing penetrations are not going to be sealed up so you can either seal those up or those are areas that we obviously treat as professionals," Neilson said.

Due to being in a subtropical environment, Neilson said we are always going to have roaches, ants and mosquitoes. He adds that residents should take preemptive measures to make sure their homes are protected from all forces of nature.

