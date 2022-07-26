CCISD students to continue receiving free breakfast, lunch for 2022-2023 academic year

An income survey is part of the registration process for parents, but they will not need to complete a free/reduced lunch application.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced that they will continue to provide students with free breakfast and lunch.

This is made possible through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Qualifying schools provide breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, according to a press release from CCISD.

“The Office of Food Services recognizes the importance of a healthy well balanced breakfast and lunch,” said Mary Boyd, director of food services. “Our team is excited to be able to continue offering a free breakfast and lunch district wide to all enrolled students.”

An income survey is part of the registration process for parents, but they will not need to complete a free/reduced lunch application. This allows the district to obtain economic status data on students so they can remain compliant with state reporting, and receive money for grants and programs, according to the release.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.