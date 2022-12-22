Pets for Life Program get insulated dog houses ahead of freezing temperatures

Pets for Life is a program that continues to provide care for animals that have been spayed or seen at People Assisting Animal Control.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many clients for the Pets for Life Program were given insulated dog houses Thursday ahead of the freezing temperatures.

PAAC President Cheryl Martinez said they want to remind pet owners to not leave their animals outside during the freezing temperatures.

"They need to give them some sort of shelter indoors, if they're going to put them in a laundry room or something like that make sure they have tons of blankets, and don't put them outside," she said. "Outdoor cats also, put them in a garage, you can get a styrofoam ice chest, cut a hole, put blankets for the cats."

Corpus Christi Animal Control will seize any animals found outside during the cold temperatures.

