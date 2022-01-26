Retrocade coming to vacant building in Downtown Corpus Christi

Miss the days of grabbing a pocketful of change and heading to the arcade for the day? You're in luck!

You're in luck.

An old vacant building downtown will soon be Retrocade. The Downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #3 (TIRZ #3) on Tuesday approved incentives for two projects that will bring $3.3 million in development to Downtown Corpus Christi.

The other project is a new apartment building in the old Hoover Hotel.

“We are thrilled about these two projects as they are bringing two Coastal Bend Natives back to the region to invest and develop in their hometown community,” said Alyssa Barrera Mason. “Activating these vacant buildings is a great reflection of the dedication for revitalizing Downtown Corpus Christi.”

The Retrocade will be in the old Aria building at 326 N. Chaparral.

These projects add to the momentum of revitalization with $83 million invested in new development since 2016 and an additional $159 million currently underway.

All downtown projects under development and completed can be found online at https://godowntowncc.com/downtown-projects/.

Businesses and developers interested in investing in Downtown Corpus Christi can learn more about the TIRZ #3 incentives online here or by signing up to attend a Downtown Development 101 class offered on the second Friday of each month.