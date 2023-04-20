x
Robstown ISD hosting first job fair on April 24

Interviews will be held on-site for more than 30 open positions.
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown ISD is looking to fill 34 open positions during their first ever job fair. 

The postitions range from professional to auxiliary. Interviews will be held on-site.

The fair is at the Solomon P. Ortiz Intermediate School on Monday April 24, 2023 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

RISD Administrators and principals from each campus will be at the fair to answer questions, conduct on-site interviews and to assist people with the application process. 

For a list of all job opportunities, log on to their website here.

