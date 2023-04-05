Texas Workforce Commission grants Del Mar College, industry partners almost $900K in grants

The scholarship money cuts tuition in half for students in the industrial trade sector. And for every operator they train -- there's a job waiting for them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission presented almost $900,000 in skill development fund grants to Del Mar College and two industry partners.

The scholarship money cuts tuition in half for students in the industrial trade sector. And for every operator they train -- there's a job waiting for them.

There are around 500 graduates every year that go through the program -- and that still isn't enough workers to fill all of the open positions in the Coastal Bend.

"All throughout the Coastal Bend these jobs are in high demand and a lot of our students are actually hired before they even complete the process, before they graduate," said DMC Dean of Industry and Public Service Davis Merrell.

Those students who walk off the stage and into the field, could be starting at a salary of $40-50,000 within 18 months of completing highschool.

