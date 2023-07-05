Man arrested on murder charges after man dies in shooting on Spurs Nation Dr.

A family dispute led to a shooting on Monday on Spurs Nation Dr., according to Corpus Christi police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 37-year-old man was arrested on July 3 on murder charges after a man died in a shooting on Corpus Christi's South Side, according to officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene on the 6600 block of Spurs Nation Dr. just after midnight Monday and found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound, according to a CCPD statement.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but died, CCPD officials said.

The two men got into a "verbal family dispute," police said, that turned physical.

37-year-old Jonathan Solarte was arrested and has posted $300,000 bond, but is still in jail, according to court officials. He is expected to be released soon.

The crime is still being investigated and officials ask anyone with information to call detectives at 361-886-2840, or submit the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS, or online at www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers.

