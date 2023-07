The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a major traffic accident off Alameda Street and Ennis Joslin Road that resulted in the death of one person, said officials from CCPD.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

CCPD officials said the road is currently closed off while officers investigate.