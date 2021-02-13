Sweet treats for patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital

Cupid stopped by a little early to give patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital a bit of extra love ahead of Valentine's Day.

It's been more of a challenge this year to engage with the community since the pandemic started. Now, area children at DCH, the Ark, Agape Ranch, Purple Door and the Ronald McDonald House will be receiving gifts from law enforcement agencies.

"All of us would just want to wish them a Happy Valentines' Day and let them know that we care and we love them and we wanted just to do something to put a smile on their face and make them feel loved," Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Nathan Brandley said.

Brandley said he hopes to keep this tradition going for years to come.

