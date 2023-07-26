Texas' Sales Tax Holiday raises concerns as school start dates clash

The Corpus Christi Independent School District said their 'Caring Corner' will be open this school year to help students in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Viewers have expressed questions as to why Texas' Sales Tax Holiday to help parents with school supplies happens after our largest school districts have already started classes.

As parents know, Texas' Sales Tax Holiday waives sales tax on certain items that are less than $100 and normally takes place on Aug. 11-13.

Texas Representative Todd Hunter said he didn't realize how many districts had changed their schedule.

"It shows us that maybe we should take a look at it and see if we should change the dates," he said. "Visit with the comptroller who oversees and provides the announcement. But things are changing. When there are things changing, we want the taxpayer, the parents, the grandparents and the kids to be taken care of."

Aurora Salazar has six foster children to buy school supplies for and said Tax Free Weekend helps to alleviate that sticker shock.

"It's very hard for me because they are children of the state which are my nephews and my nieces. I'm working as many hours as I can to get these kids their necessities for school. I'm not getting help from anybody," she said.

Salazar said that even with buying her children school supplies without Tax Free Weekend savings, there are still necessities she needs to get them.

"I wish I could get help for them to get them school clothes, supplies, backpacks. Yes, they've already got some free stuff but as far as shoes and under clothes and stuff like that," she said.

Flour Bluff Independent School District Executive Director of Communications & Public Relations Kristen Bily said that there are resources that parents can take advantage of.

"We want to encourage parents to of course check the web sites of their schools, talk to their campuses. But here at Flour Bluff ISD for example during the tax-free weekend which is Saturday, Aug. 12, from nine to noon, our spirit shop, which is where we're at today is actually going to be tax-free," she said.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District said their 'Caring Corner' will be open this school year to help students in need.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!