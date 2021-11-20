Thomas J. Henry hosts Annual Free Turkey Giveaway in the Coastal Bend

The event helped provide turkeys to thousands of families to enjoy this Thanksgiving.

Thousands of families now have a turkey for the Thanksgiving holiday thanks to an event held in the Coastal Bend.

The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry held their annual Turkey giveaway Saturday afternoon, as thousands of families flocked the area to pick up their holiday entrée.

The event was held across the Coastal Bend, taking place in Alice, San Diego, Robstown and Freer, and was set up as a drive-thru event for the safety of the attendees.

Following the conclusion of the event, the law office took to Facebook to thank all those were able to take part in the giveaway.

"Thank you so much to all of our volunteers and staff for helping us make this year’s Drive-Thru Turkey Giveaway such a great success!!" The post read. "We are so happy to have been able to continue the tradition of giving in the Coastal Bend this year!"

They were able to give out a total of 10,000 turkeys this year.

That’s a wrap! 🦃 - Thank you so much to all of our volunteers and staff for helping us make this year’s Drive-Thru... Posted by Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys on Saturday, November 20, 2021

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.