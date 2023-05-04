Thousands more World War II-era explosives found near Loyola Beach, Riviera

Fifteen mortar shells originally were found in the area in 2015, but Wednesday, the bomb squad was called out again for significantly more.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In October 2015, 15 unexploded World War II mortar shells were found near Loyola Beach in Kleberg county.

Nine of those shells contained explosive material, so a Corpus Christi bomb squad was called in to remove those shells.

Wednesday, the bomb squad was back out in that same area on ranchland said to be owned by Texas A&M-Kingsville University after someone called authorities about a gas leak.

Firefighters found thousands of mortar shells and called the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, and Naval Air Station-Kingsville officials also were called out to investigate.

"Our focus is that we want to try and make sure that there is a very, very low risk to the public safety and that's the reason why we're here today and why the bomb squad was called out and picking up whatever is within plain sight, and it's in proximity to the roadways," Kirkpatrick said.

The property in question is in the area of South County Road 1120 and Farm-to-Market Road 2510.



Two hundred shells have been recovered, so far, and the rest are supposedly going to stay on site, where it will be up to the university system to have them removed.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!