Timeline: Brandon Portillo case from the devastating crash to life sentencing

Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Brandon Portillo was sentenced to life in prison in the death of Officer Alan McCollum.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi jury has sentenced Brandon Portillo to life in prison, after he was found guilty of intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer in the crash that killed officer Alan McCollum, and seriously injured two other officers.

Portillo was sentenced to life in prison and was issued a collective $30,000 fine for killing McCollum and injuring the two other officers on scene.

Jan. 31, 2020, is when police arrested Portillo following the crash that killed McCollum. At the time of the crash, McCollum and his partner, Officer Michael Love, were responding to a call for racing along SPID. While the officers were stopped near Kostoryz Road, a truck smashed into the police unit, killing McCollum and injuring Love.

On April 14, 2022, in the 94th District Court. Opening arguments began in the trial of 27 year-old Brandon Portillo, the man accused of causing the accident that killed a Corpus Christi police officer in 2020.

On April 25, 2022, the punishment phase began for Brandon Portillo who was found guilty on all charges. They include intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer and two counts of intoxication assault of a peace officer.

