CCPD: Man shot, killed on Treyway Lane; suspect arrested

Richard Dixon was charged with murder after police found a man dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police arrested a man on murder charges after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound on Treyway Lane.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Treyway Ln. around 4:13 a.m. Wednesday for an "unknown EMS call," a post to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter page said. When officers arrived, they found a man dead "due to suspicious circumstances."

Investigators later determined the man died of a gunshot wound, the post said. Detectives quickly identified and got a warrant for the person they believe is responsible for the death.

Later Wednesday, at around 12:45 p.m., officers saw the suspect's vehicle near Poenisch Dr. and Alameda St. The suspect, identified as Richard Lee Dixon, 43, was arrested.

Dixon was taken to the City Detention Center and processed for murder, officials said.



If you have any information about this murder, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.