Robstown PD, Jackson County DA's office searching for man with child sex crime warrants

Ruben Garza Jr., 48, has active warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child and other sex crimes, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas authorities are searching for a man with active warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child, a post by the Robstown Police Department said.

The department, along with the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, is looking for Ruben Garza Jr., 48, for the active warrants out of Jackson County, the post said.

Garza is also wanted for other sexual abuse crime, Robstown PD said.

No other information was given about the case. It is unclear if Robstown PD thinks Garza may be in the area.

