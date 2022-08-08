Two Flour Bluff HS students earn pilot's licenses, college credit over summer break

Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley completed intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation programs over the break.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While some students spent their summer at the beach, two Flour Bluff High School students spent their summer training with the U.S. Navy.

Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley completed intensive, eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation programs at Delaware State University and Elizabeth City State University, respectively. Each received their FAA Private Pilot’s License and college credits during the program.

Korsmo and Stanley were two of just 20 high-performing 11th and 12th-graders from throughout the United States selected for the elite program, which was established in 2021 by Vice Admiral, Kenneth Whitesell, Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) to increase diversity in Naval aviation.

The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is approximately $24,000/student but is offered at zero cost to the student and with no obligations.

“Camden Korsmo and Henry Stanley have what it takes to be leaders in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to have played a part in their personal and professional journeys.” “says Commander Chris “Frozone” Williams, a Navy fighter pilot, instructor, and former Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at CNAF.

During the Summer Flight Academy, Korsmo passed the FAA written exam, completed 61.6 flight hours, including multiple solo flights, received his FAA Private Pilot’s License, and earned 6 college credits.

Stanley passed the FAA written exam, completed 51.7 flight hours, including multiple solo flights, received his FAA Private Pilot’s License, and earned 5 college credits.

The Department of the Navy sponsors the Summer Flight Academy program for students participating in Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.