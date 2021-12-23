What restaurants are open Christmas Day in Corpus Christi?

Just in case you burn Christmas dinner.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just in case Christmas dinner burns, you aren't celebrating or you just don't want to cook this holiday weekend, there are a few restaurants around town that will be open on Christmas Day.

For breakfast lovers, IHOP and Denny's will be open for diners.

If you'd like a little music with your meal, check out the House of Rock downtown.

If you're craving steak, go ahead and take your appetite to Saltgrass Steakhouse.

If you know of a restaurant or business that will be open Christmas Day, post them in the news tips form below so we can add them to this story.

